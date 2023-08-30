Kansas City Jazz Orchestra to Present IN THE KEY OF KC Concert

The concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at Helzberg Hall of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Lea Petrie will present the opening concert for the Conversations in Jazz 2023-2024 Season, In the Key of KC, Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at Helzberg Hall of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108). At 7 p.m., Artistic Director Clint Ashlock will lead a pre-concert Jazz Chat.

In the Key of KC

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

We are excited to kick off the 21st season with a brand-new recording: In The Key of KC, and you’re invited to come celebrate the release with us! The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is proud to reflect the great tradition of music from our city, and energized to present something you can’t hear anywhere else. Featuring new originals and swinging standards and the incredible talent of vocalist Eboni Fondren, KCJO is kicking off this year with a bang! 

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock stated, As we enter the 21st year of our love affair with Kansas City, we could think of no better way to celebrate than to kick things off with an album release party! In The Key Of KC is a project we are so thrilled to share… it’ll be a swinging night at the Kauffman Center with the talented band and special guest Eboni Fondren. We will perform tracks from the record as well as a slew of big band favorites. It will be a truly fantastic Signature Series this season and we do hope you’ll join us for every landmark show, starting on September 23rd!"

Ticket Information

Singlet tickets are now on sale! For information about purchasing tickets, visit www.kcjo.org or call 816-994-7222.




