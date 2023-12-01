Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Presents A VERY BAROQUE CHRISTMAS, December 5

It's the holiday season with a special candlelight concert presented by the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (KCCO) - “A Very Baroque Christmas" - on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5. The special concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Old Mission United Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Road, in Fairway, KS. A pre-concert talk will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Now in its 37th season, KCCO is an all-professional orchestra featuring four to six concerts each season as well as several special events.

“A Very Baroque Christmas” offers a rich tapestry of Baroque music featuring the work of J.S Bach including his beautiful Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 and his Suite No. 3 with the famous “Air” portion. The concert will also include a viola concerto by G. P. Telemann. This program is sure to put you in a festive holiday mood!

Orchestra members Anne Marie Brown, violinist, and Duke Lee, violist, will be the featured soloists for this concert. KCCO Founder and Music Director Bruce Sorrell will conduct the orchestra Dec. 5, and Dennis Porter, with Happy Faces Entertainment, will serve as the concert host.

Tickets for the concert are available at: Click Here.

KCCO uses 15 to 35 musicians at its concerts depending on the music being performed. This orchestra provides the best of local professional musicians with additional performing opportunities. KCCO members play in other musical groups including the Kansas City Symphony and serve on the music faculties at the University of Kansas and the Conservatory at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

KCCO is often a collaborative partner with other performing arts organizations including the International Center for Music, Park University, Musica Vocale, the Kansas City Chorale, Owen/Cox Dance, and Paul Mesner Puppets. The orchestra has a vibrant education program having provided free 50-minute concerts for students and schools that might not otherwise have access to professional live classical music.