KC SUPERSTAR Announces Auditions This March!

KC SuperStar, Kansas City's premiere high school singing competition, will hold its preliminary auditions in early March for a chance to compete for a $10,000 scholarship!

KC SuperStar auditions will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 1-4 p.m. and Thursday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m. at The J (The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City), located at 5801 W. 115th Street in Overland Park.

Interested high school students are encouraged to register for an audition time on either Sunday or Thursday, but walk-ins are welcome. Students auditioning should prepare one song of their choice to sing a cappella (without accompaniment). Students should register at kcsuperstar.org and will then receive their audition date and time.

Now in its 15th year, the “American Idol” style singing competition is produced by The J and is the organization's largest fundraiser. The J encourages high school singers across the metro area from all backgrounds and representing the full spectrum of musical genres to audition for KC SuperStar.

Judges for the preliminary auditions are Tammy Ruder, KC SuperStar producer and director; vocal coach Lisa Burns; multi-genre vocalist Kristen Satterwhite; and singer/songwriter Byron Hyde, a past KC SuperStar finalist.

“We are thrilled to announce auditions for the 15th year of KC SuperStar,” Ruder said. “We encourage anyone who enjoys singing to audition – we provide vocal coaching and more to our participants. Each year we watch incredible growth from the first audition to the last performance at KC SuperStar finals, and it's always impossible to guess who our winner will be. “

Those selected from the preliminary auditions will perform in semifinals on Thursday, June 6, in The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J. KC SuperStar finals will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

Over the years, hundreds of teen singers from across the region have participated in KC SuperStar, and several competitors have continued to perform professionally. KC SuperStar provides over $22,000 in scholarships to the Top 10 finalists. In addition to a $10,000 scholarship for the winner, other singers will be awarded scholarships, including $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,000 for fourth place, and $500 each for all other finalists.

As The J's major fund-raising event, KC SuperStar provides financial assistance to members so they can participate in its many services such as the Child Development Center, J Camp, health and fitness, the arts, as well as meals and transportation for The J's Heritage, Lifelong Learning for Adults 55+. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

KC SuperStar's 2024 co-chairs are J members and community volunteers are David and Carol Porter.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org or https://www.facebook.com/kcsuperstar.