Jump To Your Feet With SISTER ACT At Starlight Theatre, August 16-21

Sister Act playing August 16-21 at Starlight Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical-comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film of the same name. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, the original Broadway production of Sister Act was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Sister Act company is led by Tamyra Gray, famous from season one of "American Idol," as Deloris Van Cartier, Anne Tolpegin as Mother Superior, and E. Clayton Cornelious as Sweaty Eddie Souther. Sister Act features the iconic soundtrack that you know and love, including the hits "Take Me to Heaven," "Fabulous, Baby!" and "Raise Your Voice."

"Audiences are in for a glorious evening celebrating the power of community," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "Starlight breathes life into the community in many different aspects, and one of these is through our self-produced show. This year we partnered with Pittsburg CLO to produce Sister Act. I hope everyone is inspired by the uplifting story."

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Starlight Theatre and Pittsburgh CLO co-produced this production of Sister Act. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh CLO is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to preserving, creating, and promoting the American musical theater art form. These two historic arts organizations have worked together on numerous shows throughout the years including The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Dr. Doolittle, Casper, and more.

The original production of Sister Act made its Broadway debut in April 2011. It went on to be nominated for five Tony Awards. Ameenah Kaplan directs Sister Act with choreography from Robert Roby and music directed by Arri Lawton Simon. Sister Act is based on the 1992 film directed by Emile Ardolino and starring Whoopi Goldberg. The musical's run-time is two and half hours with an intermission and is recommended for ages 8+.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoor shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area 3 for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.