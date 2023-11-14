Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

For the 43rd Year at KCRep

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Photo 2 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre Photo 4 Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre

Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

The Kansas City holiday season officially begins on November 21st with the forty-third annual iteration of the Kansas City Repertory Theatre Production of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.  Director Jason Chanos is excited about this new mounting of the annual classic. Chanos is both the director of this production and the Associate Artistic Director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

I recently had the pleasure of an extended conversation with Jason about this year’s show and a wide range of topics that go far beyond my poor ability to recount.  This is a genuinely nice man with a long personal history at KC Rep (now in its sixtieth anniversary year) and an infectious excitement about this annual highlight production.  

Prior to directing, Chanos was a veteran participant in “A Christmas Carol” as Bob Cratchit, Ebenezer Scrooge’s clerk and dedicated family man.

Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
2023 Christmas Carol
Director Jason Chanos

“It is surprising the level of stress you absorb (as a director) knowing you are about to serve up something with which they are familiar to an audience of over twenty-thousand audience members,” said Chanos.  This is the third time Chanos has directed “A Christmas Carol,” not including a video version filmed during the pandemic year.

The original short novella formally titled “A Christmas Carol, In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas” was divided into five chapters (staves) by Charles Dickens appeared on December 19, 1843.   As was often the case with Dickens, he was amid a financial disagreement with his publisher. So, he paid for the original press run of six thousand copies personally.  The book was priced at the modern retail price of slightly more than $28.00.   It sold out in six days.

“A Christmas Carol” was so popular it transitioned to the stage almost immediately.  One version by a playwright named Edward Stirling opened on February 5, 1844 with Dickens’ permission and ran over forty performances. “A Christmas Carol” has been pirated, adapted and produced on stage dozen of times since the originals.   Dickens sued some of the early copyright pirates.  He often performed the book personally on in-person lecture tours, including two to the United States.    

Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Gary Neal Johnson as 
Ebenezer Scrooge

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre adaption of “A Christmas Carol” is by Los Angeles area playwright Geoff Elliott.  It is the third different scripting performed by KC Rep in the forty-three productions since the beginning of the series. 

“I visited five or six different productions and read dozens of scripts before settling on Geoff’s adaption,” said Chanos.  “It is the closest in language to the original novella by Dickens and captures more of the intended spirit.  The Elliott adaption also gives us more flexibility than we’ve ever had in this most well-known of stories.”   

“Every year, we try to bring new emotional experiences to the audience. During our rehearsals in years past, we may have run out of time to dive as deeply as we might have into the details of the story.  We have doubled down this year and focused on giving the audience even more,” said Director Chanos.

What’s new this year?  According to Chanos, the 2023 edition of “A Christmas Carol” features a new costume designer, a new choreographer, some new actors, some veteran actors from previous productions in new roles, and even one of the director’s sons in the cast.   Nedra Dixon joins the cast this year as “The Storyteller.  John Rensenhouse

Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
John Rensenhouse as 
Jacob Marley

returns…this year in a triple role.

“And, of course, Gary Neal Johnson returns as Ebenezer Scrooge.  Gary is even more focused and present in the part this year. I am excited for the people to see him.   Gary is always exciting to see, but this year I see an extra spark.  There is an extra willingness to put it all out there for the audience,” continued Chanos. 

“I am awakened with a new perspective this year. Our actors make the classic words sing.  The show takes flight as we add the technical elements,” said Chanos.  “Christmas Carol shows that the main character can always transform into a better person at the end of the day.” 

“I guess directing this show has proven I drink the Kool-Aid and I believe in the heartwarming classic ending of “The Christmas Carol.” My son will get the chance to learn the timeless messages from the inside as a first-time viewer of the story and at the same time as a new audience member,” he said.

KCRep Artistic Director Stuart Carden invites audience members to live caroling, cookies, and cocoa in the lobby at intermission along with a family selfie in front of our towering Christmas tree.  They are all a part of our one-of-a-kind holiday experience at KCRep. Join for the first time or the forty-third  time.  The magic of “A Christmas Carol” with the KCRep never gets old.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” opens at the Spencer Theatre on the UMKC campus at 4949 Cherry Street in Kansas City on November 21 and continues through Christmas Eve, December 24.  Tickets are available online at Click Here or by telephone at the box office (816) 235-2700.

2022 Photos courtesy of Kansas City Repertory Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Kauffman Center Presents Announces WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Photo
Kauffman Center Presents Announces WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE!

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest addition to the 2023-2024 season, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

2
Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre Photo
Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre

Brilliant, excruciatingly real, warm, and humorous are the best ways to describe seeing 4000 MILES, which may turn out to be one of the best play offerings in Kansas City this year. The Met at the Warwick’s production of 4000 MILES written by Amy Herzog and directed by Karen Paisley continues at The Warwick Theatre, located in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, through November 19.

3
Review: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts Asylum Photo
Review: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts Asylum

A new production of the 1990 award winning stage adaption of “Grapes” by Frank Galati plays now through November 19 at the new Arts Asylum in the lower level theater of their new facility at 824 E Meyer Boulevard in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City.  The play won the 1990 Tony Award for Best New Play.

4
Kansas City Public Theatre to Present THE REAL BARBEE: UNMASKED Featuring Music, Dancing a Photo
Kansas City Public Theatre to Present THE REAL BARBEE: UNMASKED Featuring Music, Dancing and More

Join Kansas City Public Theatre for The Real Barbee: Unmasked, a three-day cabaret extravaganza with music, dancing, and arts entertainment.

From This Author - Alan Portner

Al Portner is regional editor for Broadway World – Kansas City.  He is a retired career journalist and media executive who has written for publication over more than 40 years. Portner has p... Alan Portner">(read more about this author)

Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory TheatreInterview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Review: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts AsylumReview: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts Asylum
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas CityReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City
Review: INTO THE WOODS at White TheatreReview: INTO THE WOODS at White Theatre

Videos

The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
Rabbit Hole in Kansas City Rabbit Hole
Summit Theatre Group Studio (12/01-12/09)Tracker
The Wizard of Oz in Kansas City The Wizard of Oz
Theatre Salina (11/17-12/17)
The Session in Kansas City The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Kansas City Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lied Center of Kansas (1/31-1/31)
The Amen Corner in Kansas City The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
MJ in Kansas City MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' in Kansas City 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/07-12/07)VIDEOS
Into the Woods in Kansas City Into the Woods
Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center (10/28-11/19)
Clue in Kansas City Clue
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (4/02-4/07)
'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland' in Kansas City 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You