Full Cast and Creatives Announced For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Music Theatre Heritage

It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play plays 14 performances December 7 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Full Cast and Creatives Announced For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Music Theatre Heritage

Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced casting for its holiday production It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play. The production is directed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford. The talented ensemble features T. Eric Morris, Jamie Lin Pratt, Shane St. James, MaryAnn Traxler, Travis Turner, and Genesis Olivia Weekes. Joining them onstage are pianist and music director Ty Tuttle, as well as foley artist and percussionist Tod Barnard to add live sound effects. 

Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all new production will feature holiday music and innovative arrangements of holiday classics, as well. The production team includes Lighting Design by Art Kent, costume design by Nancy Robinson, sound design by Jon Robertson, scenic coordination and technical direction by Jacob Boshears, production management by Brian Padavic, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

“We're excited to honor the heritage of our organization, which was founded and launched with George Harter's own radio show, by presenting this treasured classic in the radio show style,” said Tim Scott, MTH Artistic Director and Chief Executive. “This will be a magical event for families to be whisked away by the beauty of this story while enjoying holiday music and foley artist fun, as well!”

It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play plays 14 performances December 7 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage. For tickets and more information contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or the link below. 

Press night is scheduled for Opening Night on Saturday, December 9, 2023




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre Photo
Interview: Jason Chanos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

The Kansas City holiday season officially begins on November 21st with the forty-third annual iteration of the Kansas City Repertory Theatre Production of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.  Director Jason Chanos is excited about this new mounting of the annual classic. Chanos is both the director of this production and the Associate Artistic Director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

2
Kauffman Center Presents Announces WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Photo
Kauffman Center Presents Announces WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE!

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest addition to the 2023-2024 season, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

3
Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre Photo
Review: 4000 MILES A Play by Amy Herzog Opens in Kansas City at Warwick Theatre

Brilliant, excruciatingly real, warm, and humorous are the best ways to describe seeing 4000 MILES, which may turn out to be one of the best play offerings in Kansas City this year. The Met at the Warwick’s production of 4000 MILES written by Amy Herzog and directed by Karen Paisley continues at The Warwick Theatre, located in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, through November 19.

4
Review: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts Asylum Photo
Review: THE GRAPES OF WRATH at The Arts Asylum

A new production of the 1990 award winning stage adaption of “Grapes” by Frank Galati plays now through November 19 at the new Arts Asylum in the lower level theater of their new facility at 824 E Meyer Boulevard in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City.  The play won the 1990 Tony Award for Best New Play.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
Rabbit Hole in Kansas City Rabbit Hole
Summit Theatre Group Studio (12/01-12/09)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Kansas City Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lied Center of Kansas (1/31-1/31)
The StepCrew in Kansas City The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Kansas City Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Kansas City Music Hall (12/05-12/10)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Kansas City Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Just Off Broadway Theatre (5/02-5/11)
The Amen Corner in Kansas City The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
'North' in Kansas City 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
Girl From the North Country in Kansas City Girl From the North Country
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre] (1/23-1/28)
Mamma Mia! in Kansas City Mamma Mia!
Kansas City Music Hall (3/05-3/10)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Kansas City Annie (Non-Equity)
Lied Center of Kansas (11/28-11/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You