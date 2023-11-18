Full Cast and Creatives Announced For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Music Theatre Heritage

Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced casting for its holiday production It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play. The production is directed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford. The talented ensemble features T. Eric Morris, Jamie Lin Pratt, Shane St. James, MaryAnn Traxler, Travis Turner, and Genesis Olivia Weekes. Joining them onstage are pianist and music director Ty Tuttle, as well as foley artist and percussionist Tod Barnard to add live sound effects.

Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all new production will feature holiday music and innovative arrangements of holiday classics, as well. The production team includes Lighting Design by Art Kent, costume design by Nancy Robinson, sound design by Jon Robertson, scenic coordination and technical direction by Jacob Boshears, production management by Brian Padavic, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

“We're excited to honor the heritage of our organization, which was founded and launched with George Harter's own radio show, by presenting this treasured classic in the radio show style,” said Tim Scott, MTH Artistic Director and Chief Executive. “This will be a magical event for families to be whisked away by the beauty of this story while enjoying holiday music and foley artist fun, as well!”

It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play plays 14 performances December 7 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage. For tickets and more information contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or the link below.

Press night is scheduled for Opening Night on Saturday, December 9, 2023