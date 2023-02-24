Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION Plays Starlight Indoors, March 9-12

Forbidden  Broadway: The Next Generation includes all-new spoofs of popular shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan  Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. 

Feb. 24, 2023  
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION Plays Starlight Indoors, March 9-12

The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will perform at Starlight Indoors March 9 - 12. A fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation includes all-new spoofs of popular shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge.

"Forbidden Broadway has had a long history playing in Kansas City with one of their first productions being in 1989 at Quality Hill Playhouse downtown," Caroline Gibel, Director of Indoors Programming, said. "We are so excited to welcome Forbidden Broadway back once again-this time roasting a whole new generation of Broadway shows!"

Starlight presents its Indoors Series inside the Cohen Community Stage House, the same stage where Broadway and Concerts are presented during the summer. Ticket holders are seated on the stage, in the climate-controlled theatre space and are not exposed to the weather elements. Parking is free and available in the east parking lot directly across from Gate 8, the entrance to the venue.

One hour prior to curtain times, an interior lounge is open for guests to enjoy a full bar service (including show-themed cocktails), coffee service, and a selection of appetizers and desserts. Free coat check is available.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation is the final show of Starlight's 2022-23 Indoors Series.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart, and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York

sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throws out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or new to it all, the Tony Award winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation a "Critics Pick" calling it "The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!"

Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all Starlight Indoors shows. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.




FOREVER WELCOME Presents Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Im Photo
FOREVER WELCOME Presents 'Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Immigration System'
On Thursday, March 9, join the nonprofit organization Forever Welcome for a special event - “Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Immigration System” – including the World Premiere of the documentary film “Alien” followed by a panel discussion and community Q&A.
Review: CONDO-MONIUM at New Theatre & Restaurant Photo
Review: CONDO-MONIUM at New Theatre & Restaurant
The North American Premiere engagement for CONDO-MONIUM opened last week at Overland Park’s New Theatre & Restaurant with a super cast and direction by Dennis D. Hennessey for an extended run through April 8. CONDO-MONIUM is an updated farce from a very similar British show called LOFT OUT. Both versions are by UK Journalist and Playwright Jennifer Selway.
Interview: Jennifer Selway Talks CONDO-MONIUM at New Theatre & Restaurant Photo
Interview: Jennifer Selway Talks CONDO-MONIUM at New Theatre & Restaurant
It is not often that Kansas City audiences are fortunate enough to experience the North American premiere of a new British play in our own backyard. It is even less frequent that the playwright makes the monumental leap across the pond to share notes with the cast and production staff. Such is the case with British playwright, author, and journalist Jennifer Selway. The new production of her play, a British farce called “CONDO-MONIUM,” at Overland Park’s New Theatre & Restaurant for an extended run.
Music Theater Heritage Opens Season With R&H: UNPLUGGED Photo
Music Theater Heritage Opens Season With R&H: UNPLUGGED
Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its 2023 Season opener, R&H: Unplugged. This MTH original production features the timeless music of Rodgers & Hart and Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined with only stringed acoustic instruments

More Hot Stories For You


FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION Plays Starlight Indoors, March 9-12FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION Plays Starlight Indoors, March 9-12
February 24, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's  hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will perform at Starlight  Indoors March 9 - 12. A fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits, Forbidden  Broadway: The Next Generation includes all-new spoofs of popular shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan  Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. 
FOREVER WELCOME Presents 'Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Immigration System'FOREVER WELCOME Presents 'Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Immigration System'
February 24, 2023

On Thursday, March 9, join the nonprofit organization Forever Welcome for a special event - “Fairness & Belonging: Discussing the State of the American Immigration System” – including the World Premiere of the documentary film “Alien” followed by a panel discussion and community Q&A.
Music Theater Heritage Opens Season With R&H: UNPLUGGEDMusic Theater Heritage Opens Season With R&H: UNPLUGGED
February 17, 2023

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its 2023 Season opener, R&H: Unplugged. This MTH original production features the timeless music of Rodgers & Hart and Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined with only stringed acoustic instruments
Starlight Announces Single Ticket Presale Prior To Valentine's DayStarlight Announces Single Ticket Presale Prior To Valentine's Day
February 10, 2023

After great success with a limited presale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the fall, Starlight will release another block of single tickets for this summer's Broadway season. These tickets will be available for a limited time only in advance of Valentine's Day, Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12. Tickets start at $15 each and will be available online at kcstarlight.com. Single tickets will not be available again until April.
THE SECOND CITY HITS HOME Comes to Starlight This MonthTHE SECOND CITY HITS HOME Comes to Starlight This Month
February 1, 2023

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater Second City brings The Second City Hits Home to Starlight Indoors February 14-19. This new show features hilarious sketches, songs, and improvisation inspired by Kansas City, as well as material from the famed Second City archives. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago's brightest comedy stars. 
share