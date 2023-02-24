FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION Plays Starlight Indoors, March 9-12

The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will perform at Starlight Indoors March 9 - 12. A fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation includes all-new spoofs of popular shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge.

"Forbidden Broadway has had a long history playing in Kansas City with one of their first productions being in 1989 at Quality Hill Playhouse downtown," Caroline Gibel, Director of Indoors Programming, said. "We are so excited to welcome Forbidden Broadway back once again-this time roasting a whole new generation of Broadway shows!"

Starlight presents its Indoors Series inside the Cohen Community Stage House, the same stage where Broadway and Concerts are presented during the summer. Ticket holders are seated on the stage, in the climate-controlled theatre space and are not exposed to the weather elements. Parking is free and available in the east parking lot directly across from Gate 8, the entrance to the venue.

One hour prior to curtain times, an interior lounge is open for guests to enjoy a full bar service (including show-themed cocktails), coffee service, and a selection of appetizers and desserts. Free coat check is available.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation is the final show of Starlight's 2022-23 Indoors Series.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart, and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York

sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throws out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or new to it all, the Tony Award winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation a "Critics Pick" calling it "The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!"

Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all Starlight Indoors shows. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.