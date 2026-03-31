David Gray To Retire As Executive Director Of Kansas City Ballet

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Kansas City Ballet has announced that Executive Director David Gray will retire from his position at the end of 2026. His tenure will conclude December 31 following the company’s performances of The Nutcracker, with a national search underway for his successor.

The announcement was made by Board President Carolyn W. Parkerson, who noted Gray’s contributions to the organization over the past three years. During his tenure, Kansas City Ballet reported growth in subscription revenue, total revenue, and endowment funding, alongside expanded community partnerships and programming initiatives.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank David Gray for his dedicated service and impactful tenure at Kansas City Ballet. In his three years, David continued the upward trajectory of the organization, with ever-larger Kansas City audiences experiencing KCB's magical world of dance. We are grateful David leaves Kansas City Ballet stronger than ever with a committed and accomplished staff solidly prepared for KCB's next chapter. The sparkle of David's quick wit, charm, and colorful persona will be widely missed throughout the arts community,” said Parkerson.

“It’s been a great three years,” said Gray. “We’ve increased sales, started a new Family Series, expanded our Nutcracker run, improved our HR functions, completed an endowment campaign and grown our community partnerships. I have been honored to build on the legacy of my predecessor, Jeff Bentley, who spent 25 years building this organization.”

Gray plans to return to screenwriting following his departure. His first film, Love Across Time, was released in 2024.

During his tenure, Kansas City Ballet expanded its outreach programs, including partnerships that increased student matinee attendance and introduced dance programming across a range of community organizations. The company also implemented updated human resources policies and negotiated a new contract with the American Guild of Musical Artists.

Gray joined Kansas City Ballet in 2023 following leadership roles with organizations including American Repertory Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet (now Philadelphia Ballet), and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.