Charlotte Street + Mid-America Arts Alliance Reveals the 2023 Artist INC Live Kansas City Cohort

The Artist INC program is an innovative, rigorous 8-week course that helps artists build their entrepreneurial acumen.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Charlotte Street and Mid-America Arts Alliance have announced the Artist INC Live Kansas City cohort of 25 artists for Fall 2023. Artists are selected through a competitive panel process that looks at quality of work and readiness for the program. 

The participating artists are: rae atakpa, Callie Parrott Bower, John Brewer, Elaine Clifford, Celina Curry, Jackson Daughety, Kelley Gant, Marísa Adame Grady, Luke Harbur, Canese Jarboe, Hùng Lê, Jamil Lee, Katherine Looney, Lauren Philips, Hannah Ratliff, Socorro Reyes Ramirez, Lauren Sanders, Taylar Sanders, Marissa Shell, Wilson Smith, Lori Stanziola, Bernadette Esperanza Torres, Marshall Trammell, Carolyn Wiedeman, and Kendrick Wilkins.

The Artist INC program is an innovative, rigorous 8-week course that helps artists build their entrepreneurial acumen. Through this program, artists will learn how to address specific challenges in their artistic practice such as: how to manage goals, write about art, plan a budget, speak in public, and build a personal brand. Sessions are led by peer facilitators including:

  • Cory Imig, Sculptor
  • José Faus, artist and writer
  • Phil Shafer (also known as Sike Style), muralist
  • Summer Brooks, ceramic artist
  • Kendell Harbin, video artist and organizer
  • Chico Sierra, artist
  • Vanessa Aricco, multimedia poet

At the end of the program, the participating artists will present their work in a public Workshare presentation. These presentations will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Charlotte Street, 3333 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111.



