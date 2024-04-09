Charlotte Street Launches Three-Part Guest Curator Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlotte Street has announced its 2024 The Guest Curator lecture series featuring Taylor Jasper, Assistant Curator of Visual Arts, Walker Art Center; Jadine Collingwood, Associate Curator, MCA Chicago; and Carlos Quijon, Jr., Curator, Philippine Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale and C-MAP Fellow for Southeast and East Asia, MoMA. These curators will travel to Kansas City to give a public talk, as well as engage with local artists for studio visits.

The Guest Curator: Taylor Jasper

Thursday, April 18, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Join Charlotte Street for an in-depth curatorial talk to hear from Taylor Jasper. Jasper was recently appointed Assistant Curator of Visual Arts at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Prior to this, she served as Curatorial Associate at The Momentary in Bentonville. She will speak on forthcoming exhibitions at the Walker, as well as her curatorial approach and process.

Contemporary artists working in Kansas City who would like to be considered for a studio visit with Taylor Jasper may submit a request by sending these materials: a short artist bio (around 150-200 words), website of your work, and 3-5 images of current work to kimberly@charlottestreet.org. We will schedule the studio visits for Friday, April 19.

The Guest Curator: Jadine Collingwood

Thursday, June 6, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Join us for an engaging curatorial presentation with curator Jadine Collingwood. Currently an Associate Curator at the MCA Chicago, Collingwood has worked on ground-breaking exhibitions such as Gary

Simmons: Public Enemy (2023), Martine Syms: She Mad Season One (2022), and Chicago Works: Caroline Kent (2021). She will present on her curatorial research and recent exhibitions.

Contemporary artists working in Kansas City who would like to be considered for a studio visit with Jadine Collingwood may submit a request by sending these materials: a short artist bio (around 150-200 words), website of your work, and 3-5 images of current work to kimberly@charlottestreet.org. We will schedule the studio visits for Friday, June 7.

The Guest Curator: Carlos Quijon, Jr.

Thursday, August 15, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Join us for an in-depth curatorial lecture with Carlos Quijon, Jr. on his curatorial practice. Quijon is an active writer and scholar, who works between Manila and New York. He was recently a Curator-in-Residence at ISCP in New York. With his recent experience as a curator for the Philippine Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, Carlos will articulate his experience of working on the biennale, as well as speak about his research interests as a C-MAP Fellow at The Museum of Modern Art.

Contemporary artists working in Kansas City who would like to be considered for a studio visit with Carlos Quijon, Jr. may submit a request by sending these materials: a short artist bio (around 150-200 words), website of your work, and 3-5 images of current work to kimberly@charlottestreet.org. We will schedule the studio visits for Friday, August 16.

TAYLOR JASPER

Jasper is Assistant Curator, Visual Arts at the Walker Art Center. Jasper joined the Walker in January 2023 from the contemporary art space The Momentary, affiliated with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she most recently held the position of Curatorial Associate. Before joining The Momentary in 2020, Jasper was a Curatorial Research Assistant at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, where she was an integral member of the curatorial and editorial teams for the touring exhibition and catalogue The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. Jasper brings a thoughtful and generous approach to her curatorial work, informed by an ethics of care and developed through collaborations with artists such as Olalekan Jeyifous, Auriea Harvey, and Kandis Williams. An extremely relational individual, her curatorial practice is grounded in a commitment to and passion for experimentation, community-building, and collective learning. Jasper was born and raised in Richmond, VA and received her BA in Black Studies and Art History from The College of William & Mary in 2018.

JADINE COLLINGWOOD

Collingwood is Associate Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. She holds a Ph.D. in Art History from the University of Chicago, where she completed her dissertation, 'A Tragic Suburban Mentality': Managerial Lyricism in Contemporary Art. At the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, she has curated projects including Chicago Works: Caroline Kent (2021), Martine Syms: She Mad Season One (2022), and Gary Simmons: Public Enemy (with René Morales, 2023). Previously, she worked at the Walker Art Center where she was part of the curatorial team for several exhibitions, including the major retrospective Siah Armajani: Follow This Line (with Victoria Sung, 2018), the group exhibition The Body Electric (with Pavel Pyś, 2019), and the multidisciplinary exhibition The Paradox of Stillness (with Vincenzo de Bellis, 2021). Prior to the Walker, Collingwood was an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow at the Art Institute of Chicago, where she assisted with the exhibitions Design Episodes: The Modern Chair (2016) and Helena Almeida: Work Is Never Finished (2017).

CARLOS QUIJON, JR.

Quijon (b. 1989) is an art historian, critic, and curator based between Manila and New York. He is the C-MAP Fellow for Southeast and East Asia at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He was a fellow of the research platform Modern Art Histories in and across Africa, South and Southeast Asia (MAHASSA), convened by the Getty Foundation's Connecting Art Histories project. He has written exhibition reviews for publications such as e-flux, Frieze, Artforum. His essays are part of the books Writing Presently (Philippine Contemporary Art Network, 2019) and From a History of Exhibitions Towards a Future of Exhibition-Making: China and Southeast Asia (Sternberg Press, 2019), and SEA: Contemporary Art in Southeast Asia (Weiss Publications, 2022). In 2017, he was a research resident in Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul and a fellow of the Transcuratorial Academy both in Berlin and Mumbai. He was a curatorial resident at the International Studio and Curatorial Program in New York (funded by the Asian Cultural Council) in 2023 and the Singapore Art Museum in 2024. He curated Courses of Action in Hong Kong in 2019, co-curated Minor Infelicities in Seoul in 2020, and the traveling exhibition series Afro-Southeast Asia: Pragmatics and Geopoetics of Art during a Cold War in Singapore (2021), Manila (2021-2), and Busan (2022). He curated the ongoing traveling exhibition series Archipelagic Futurisms (2022-). He is the curator of the Philippine Pavilion at the 60th edition of the Venice Biennale in 2024.