Celebration of Life for Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Will Be Held This Month

The Celebration of Life for Kansas City playwright and screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10 am. The event will take place at Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Spencer Theatre on the University of Missouri Kansas City campus at 4949 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO.

The family invites you to join them for a light reception immediately following the event in the Spencer Theatre Lobby. 

In lieu of flowers, friends of the Jackson family ask that individuals leave condolences or make gifts to the fundraiser set up to support Nathan's family during this time. Please visit gofundme.com and search “Nathan Jackson.”

Nathan Louis Jackson, playwright and screenwriter, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 at the age of 44.  Born and raised in Kansas City, KS, Nathan was a graduate of Washington High School, an alum of Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University and The Juilliard School where he received his MFA in Playwriting.  

Nathan leaves behind his wife Megan Mascorro-Jackson, two children Amaya and Savion Jackson, his mother Bessie Jackson, and siblings Ebony Maddox and Wardell Jackson.

Among his many plays presented at and commissioned by esteemed institutions including Lincoln Center Theater, Roundabout Theater Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Kansas City Repertory Theatre are BROKE-OLOGY, WHEN I COME TO DIE, STICKY TRAPS, THE MANCHERIOS, THE LAST BLACK PLAY and BROTHER TOAD.  

Jackson twice won the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, was the recipient of the Mark Twain Comedy Playwriting Award, and was awarded the Kennedy Center's Gold Medallion.  Additionally Nathan served for six years as the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at Kansas City Repertory Theatre.   

Jackson has written for television as well, with credits for “Southland” (NBC), “Shameless” (Showtime), “Luke Cage” (Netlfix), and “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix) and others. 

Jackson's work often showcased his love for his hometown. Having lived and worked on both coasts, Nathan's heart belonged in Kansas City. Nathan was especially passionate about bar-b-que and his Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson was a devoted supporter of the arts community within Kansas City.

Jackson will be remembered by his loved ones for his warmth and kindness, and his phone calls. He did not believe in text messaging, preferring to speak voice-to-voice whenever possible.



Recommended For You