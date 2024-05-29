BYE, BYE BIRDIE To Be Presented On Stage At Theatre In The Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll as Theatre in the Park prepares to present "Bye Bye Birdie"!

In a town where gossip spreads faster than teenagers on roller skates, the news of rock & roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie's induction into the army sends shockwaves through the community. But fear not, for our intrepid heroes, Albert Peterson and Rosie Alvarez, concoct a plan so audacious it could only be dreamed up in the era of beehive hairdos and bobby pins.

As the chaos unfolds, audiences will be treated to a whirlwind of teenage angst, parental panic, and enough slapstick humor to make even the grumpiest of theater critics crack a smile. From overbearing mothers to jealous boyfriends, every character in "Bye Bye Birdie" brings their own brand of hilarity to the stage.

Picture this: a small town in Ohio, where the local teenagers are buzzing like bees in a soda shop. Kim MacAfee, Sweet Apple's sweetheart, is at the center of it all, with every girl wishing they were in her saddle shoes. But when Conrad Birdie rolls into town like a tornado in a Cadillac, it's Kim's world that gets turned upside down faster than you can say "Elvis who?"

But it's not just Kim who's feeling the heat. Albert Peterson, Conrad's harried manager, is trying to keep his head above water while navigating the choppy waters of showbiz and romance. And Rosie Alvarez, his secretary slash girlfriend slash keeper, isn't about to let him forget it.

"Aside from the fabulous tunes and fantastic choreography, what I love most about 'Bye Bye Birdie' is its unapologetic embrace of the absurd," said Director Emily Vargo. "I mean, we're talking about a plot centered around a rock star saying goodbye with a public kiss. It's pure comedic gold!"

"But amidst the laughter, there's heart too," she said. "Rosie is truly the mastermind behind the plot and drives the show. She faces adversity but remains resilient, which makes her character so compelling."

And let's not forget the music! From the infectious optimism of "Put On A Happy Face" to the rebellious spirit of "A Lot of Livin' To Do," the songs of "Bye Bye Birdie" are guaranteed to have audiences tapping their toes and humming along all the way home.

Vargo has assembled this all-local cast with four sets of family members - including a brother and sister combo! Nothing like an "all in the family" company to sing and dance the night away!

So, whether you're a die-hard fan of the movie or just in need of a good laugh, "Bye Bye Birdie" has something for everyone. With outdoor performances under the stars, there's no better way to spend a summer evening than with a picnic blanket, a cold drink, and a whole lot of rock & roll!

Tickets are available now, so don't miss your chance to catch this sensational production. Grab your friends, grab your family, and get ready to bid farewell to your troubles and say hello to the swinging 60s with "Bye Bye Birdie" at Theatre in the Park!

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: May 31 to June 8

Show Times: ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 7 p.m. on performance evenings. Gates to the seating area open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Youth aged 4 - 10 - $7. Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.

Rating: PG

Tickets for "Bye Bye Birdie" and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

For more information, visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

