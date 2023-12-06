BWW Q&A: Jennifer Hemphill of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College

Through December 15th, 2023.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at New Theatre & Restaurant Photo 3 Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at New Theatre & Restaurant
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Kansas City Repertory Theatre

BWW Q&A: Jennifer Hemphill of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts appear to him on Christmas Eve and lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Music by Broadway heavy hitters Alan Mencken and Lynn Ahrens breathes new life into this classic tale.

Jennifer Hemphill (BFA, MFA, AEA, SDC), spent two decades in New York before transitioning into academia. She was seen on Broadway, on National Tours, in Europe, regionally, with symphonies, and at sea. In addition, she has taught masterclasses and workshops across the United States. Jenn is a respondent for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, and is a member of MTEA and SETC. M.F.A., Kent State University; B.F.A., Tisch School of the Arts at New York University

What inspired your transition from performing to academia?

I’m from a family of educators and have always loved to teach. A few of my wildly talented and successful actor friends went to graduate school later in their careers. When they returned to NYC, they had an amazing amount of confidence and self-awareness. I was inspired by their journey and decided to go to graduate school myself. After graduating with my MFA, academic doors just seemed to open, and that’s how I landed in academia.

Can you share a memorable experience from your time on Broadway?

Truly, there are just so many. I’d have to say being on stage with my husband, John Hemphill, at the Winter Garden. That was an amazing highlight.

How does your experience as a performer shape your approach to teaching?

It enables me, and the rest of our faculty, the opportunity to focus on the things that are really important in both training and in preparation for the business. We focus a great deal on current industry standards and how to apply strong training with the knowledge of how to put the training to use. This all begins in the first semester. By the final year, our goal is for every graduating student to have booked prior to graduation. In the past few years, we have come very close, which is incredibly exciting.

What do you believe sets the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College apart from other performing arts programs?

We have a remarkable faculty complete with Broadway and Film/TV veterans and a Tony and Drama Desk nominee. All of them are working practitioners, as well as amazing instructors. Our program is small and our mission is to cater to the individual. We want to celebrate each individual’s uniqueness and to capitalize on their strengths and what makes them special.

Can you talk about the importance of having working professionals as part of the faculty at the Conservatory?

It keeps our program relevant and it ensures that we are offering training that is consistent with the current industry. When students see our faculty “practicing what they preach”, they become more confident in what they are learning. In addition, it invites mindfulness and empathy into our instruction. As working professionals, we still audition, we still win and lose roles, we do self-tapes, and in-person appointments. We continue to do exactly what we are preparing our students to do and that keeps us honest, so to speak.

Can you tell us about the opportunity to work at the summer stock theatre in Okoboji, Iowa?

The students at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College have the opportunity to spend one, and in some cases two, summers at our summer stock theatre, The Okoboji Summer Theatre. Stephens has run the theatre for well over 60 years. Time spent at Okoboji counts as a full semester and is an immersive learning opportunity for all of our BFA majors. Students act, design, stage manage, and everything in between. Typically, students are there for 8-10 weeks during the summer months. It’s a great way to build resumes, network with industry professionals, and to build stamina.

What advice do you have for students looking to pursue a career in the performing arts?

Be authentic. Be brave. Be prepared. Be consistent. Be humble. Be kind. You never know when it’s going to be your day, so keep showing up!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Tickets For MJ THE MUSICAL in Kansas City Go on Sale This Week Photo
Tickets For MJ THE MUSICAL in Kansas City Go on Sale This Week

 PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season and will take the stage at Music Hall for 8 performances May 7–12, 2024.

2
American Theatre Guild Begins December Fundraising To Bring Broadway Experiences To Over 1 Photo
American Theatre Guild Begins December Fundraising To Bring Broadway Experiences To Over 13,000 Youth

Staging the Future is a philanthropic outreach program of The American Theater Guild (ATGuild), the surprisingly mammoth Broadway presenter headquartered in Kansas City. ATGuild is the nation’s largest non-profit presenter of Broadway tours.

3
BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo
BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Feature: BRITISH INVASION 2024 at Central Standard Theatre Photo
Feature: BRITISH INVASION 2024 at Central Standard Theatre

Since 2010 Central Standard Theatre has been producing thought inducing, innovative theatre.  Based in Kansas City, CST offers an international angle to the local theatre scene.  With productions touring Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australia, CST offers the world a unique view of who we are in the Heartland by showcasing our culture at theatre festivals around the world. CST also brings the world to Kansas City.  Annually, The Invasion features the best solo work from International theatre artists.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly ProductionsBWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions
Support Australian Regional Theaters on Giving TuesdaySupport Australian Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Support Canadian Regional Theaters on Giving TuesdaySupport Canadian Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving TuesdaySupport Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Videos

Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
Rabbit Hole in Kansas City Rabbit Hole
Summit Theatre Group Studio (12/01-12/09)Tracker
The Session in Kansas City The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
Moulin Rouge! in Kansas City Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
'North' in Kansas City 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
The StepCrew in Kansas City The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
'Little Women the Musical' in Kansas City 'Little Women the Musical'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (2/10-2/10)
'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland' in Kansas City 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' in Kansas City 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
'Women of Note in Words and Song' in Kansas City 'Women of Note in Words and Song'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/13-1/13)
The Amen Corner in Kansas City The Amen Corner
Just Off Broadway Theatre (11/30-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You