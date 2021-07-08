BACHMAN CUMMINGS: TOGETHER AGAIN Announced at Kauffman Center

Danny Zelisko Presents and One Eleven Productions welcome legendary Canadian musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with their reunion tour entitled Together Again, Live in Concert to the Kauffman Center on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Together Again, Live In Concert will celebrate the music of The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.

The show has been moved because of the need for the band to go back and forth to Canada which is difficult due to the uncertainty at the U.S./Canada border. Tickets and parking passes purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date of September 13, and there is no need to exchange them. We look forward to a great show on the new date and apologize for any inconvenience. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at kauffmancenter.org.

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have written some of the greatest songs of the last 50 years. Together theirs is undoubtedly the Great Canadian Songbook.

"These Eyes," "Laughing," "Undun," "No Time," "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight," "Hand Me Down World," "Share The Land," "Albert Flasher," "Follow Your Daughter Home," "Glamour Boy," "Star Baby," "Clap For The Wolfman," "Let It Ride," "Takin' Care Of Business," "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," "Hey You," "Lookin' Out For #1," "Stand Tall," "I'm Scared," "My Own Way To Rock," "Break It To Them Gently," "Fine State Of Affairs," "You Saved My Soul"-and that's only some of the dozens of gold and platinum hits between them.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's brand of stripped-down meat 'n' potatoes hard rock earned them legions of fans worldwide and dozens of gold and platinum records. "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" topped the charts in the U.S. and Canada and gave Randy Bachman that rarest of accomplishments: two #1 records with two different bands. ASCAP would later award Randy with the Global Impact Award for his music's enduring international popularity. In the US, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was awarded eight RIAA gold/platinum records, and made several Billboard chart appearances, including four albums on the Billboard 200 and three singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Disbanding The Guess Who in 1975, Burton Cummings launched a dazzling solo career the following year with the million-selling single "Stand Tall" from his highly-anticipated debut solo album produced by the one and only Richard Perry. As Canada's #1 recording artist of the late '70s, Burton enjoyed unprecedented success with a dozen hit singles-including three that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 30-as well as multiple Juno Awards, and several highly rated television specials. He also made his film debut in the 1980 movie Melanie. After a recording hiatus where he toured with The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Burton returned with his enduringly popular solo concert series "Up Close and Alone" that yielded a live album of the same name. In 2008, Burton released his first album of all original songs, Above The Ground, to incredible acclaim.

Members of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Walk of Fame, the first ever inductees into the Prairie Music Hall of Fame, recipients of the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba, the Governor-General's Performance Arts Award and several Broadcast Music Industry awards for over 1 million airplays, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings made Canadian music international, paving the way for every artist who followed from the country.

After the phenomenal success of The Guess Who's much-heralded, four-year reunion, Bachman Cummings decided in 2005 that the time was right to finally go out under their own names. "We're the two guys who wrote and sang these songs, and I think people know that and want to hear the real thing," insists Burton Cummings. "Bachman Cummings are out there delivering that. Not all artists are lucky enough to have that kind of staying power. As Bachman Cummings, Randy and I are able to touch The Guess Who, BTO and Cummings solo stuff. The response from audiences was even more than we could ever have hoped for."

Bachman Cummings starred in their own top-rated CBC television concert special First Time Around (later released on DVD) and followed that with the platinum-selling album The Bachman Cummings Songbook in 2006, marking the first ever pairing of their Guess Who, BTO and Cummings solo hits on one package. In 2007, Jukebox found the two digging through their own record collections to affectionately cover their personal favorite songs from bygone years.

"We are having more fun now," states Randy Bachman. "There is a lot of love and respect for each other. Working together with Burton again musically is like riding a bike, easy and fun, but with everyone clapping along as we do it."

Doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seating tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at kauffmancenter.org. All tickets are subject to taxes, facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.