Angie Schworer to Star as Miss Hannigan in ANNIE at Arrow Rock Lyceum

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Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present Annie as part of their 65th anniversary season! Annie will be presented on the Lyceum stage from June 5-14, directed Stephen Santa. Broadway alum Angie Schworer will star as the boozy but loveable villain turned heart of gold, Miss Agatha Hannigan.

The production will feature music direction by Matthew Goinz, and choreography by Trent Soyster. Tickets are on sale now!

Angie Schworer has starred on Broadway in Some Like it Hot (Minnie), The Prom (Angie) (Chita Rivera nom), The Producers (Ulla with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane), Something Rotten, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can (Astaire Award Nom), Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy For You, The Will Rogers Follies. She has also starred at the Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow (Grisette). Regional credits include: Beautiful, 42nd Street, The Cher Show, Annie (Lily St Regis ), Always a Bridesmaid ( Monette), Disaster the Musical (Jackie) Mamma Mia (Tonya), Sweet Charity (Nikki), Damn Yankees (Lola), The Full Monty (Vicki), Minsky's (Ginger), Chicago (Roxie), Crazy For You (Irene), The Will Rogers Follies (Z's Fav). TV: Palm Royale, "Law and Order: CI" "Queer Eye", "As the World Turns", "Kennedy Center Honors" and "Smash" Film: "The Producers".