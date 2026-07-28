SUPER EIGHT’S YOU YOKOYAMA RELEASES SECOND SOLO ALBUM ROCK FOR YOU

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Japanese boy band SUPER EIGHT’s You Yokoyama has released phase two of his special “ROCK TO YOU” solo project with sophomore album “ROCK FOR YOU,” now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the Official Music Video for “Pistol"

Listen from Here

https://lnk.to/rockforyou

About the Release

SUPER EIGHT’s You Yokoyama has officially entered the next chapter of his solo endeavor with the release of his sophomore album, ROCK FOR YOU, following the launch of his year-long "ROCK TO YOU" project centered on musical training and self-discovery.

This new phase began in March 2026 with a simple declaration: "I have more to say." Following the dual digital release of "Pistol" and "KANJOU MAIGO" in April and performances at Osaka Castle Hall and Zepp Haneda, the newly released album features nine tracks, including six brand-new songs with lyrics written by Yokoyama himself.

Alongside "Arigato," which premiered live during his May concerts, the record features "Pudding," a new track composed by fellow SUPER EIGHT member Shota Yasuda. The song marks their latest collaboration, following "cHocolate" and "kicyu."

Embracing raw emotion and developed in close connection with his fans, ROCK FOR YOU highlights Yokoyama’s personal growth and dedication to his craft. The album is now available to download and stream worldwide.

You Yokoyama

- Member of the J-Pop boy band SUPER EIGHT from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Boasts a career spanning nearly three decades across music, film, and television

- Kicks off his 12-city "ROCK FOR YOU LIVE TOUR" across Japan on August 18th

Official Links

- Instagram

- X

SUPER EIGHT

- Members : 5 (You Yokoyama, Shingo Murakami, Ryuhei Maruyama, Shota Yasuda, Tadayoshi Ohkura)

- CD Debut: 2004

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/13?lang=en

Official Links

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

- YouTube (Storm Labels Official)

More Articles About SUPER EIGHT

- Review: THANK YOU OSAKA SHOCHIKUZA THEATRE!

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- STAGE GREETING: “SCANDAL EVE” WITH YOU YOKOYAMA & HONAMI SUZUKI【TIFF2025】

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

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