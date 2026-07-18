Discover J-Pop's Next Generation: Tadayoshi Ohkura's Junior Mentor Docuseries 'POTENTIAL' Now Streaming Worldwide

NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. Sign Up

Japanese boy band SUPER EIGHT's Tadayoshi Ohkura offers viewers an all-access backstage pass to his production process as he channels 22 years of performing experience into mentoring over 150 STARTO ENTERTAINMENT Juniors in the all-new original docuseries POTENTIAL "Tadayoshi Ohkura," now available to stream worldwide on Netflix and on Prime Video in Japan.

Watch on Netflix here

https://www.netflix.com/title/82853188

Watch on Prime Video here (Japan only):

https://www.amazon.co.jp/gp/video/detail/B0GVSCHVVB

About the Docuseries

The intimate documentary miniseries POTENTIAL "Tadayoshi Ohkura" takes audiences on a behind-the-scenes journey, showcasing the hard work and determination that has defined a 65-year history of J-Pop idol stardom.

The docuseries follows chief producer Tadayoshi Ohkura as he faces the challenge of unlocking the unique individuality and star power of over 150 young talents, ranging from well-established trainee units like ACEes, KEY TO LIT, and B&ZAI to up-and-coming stars from across both eastern and western Japan. Channeling over two decades of performing experience as a member of the legendary, chart-topping group SUPER EIGHT, Ohkura undertakes the daunting yet rewarding task of paying it forward to the all-new generations of potential superstars.

The series is an original production by STARTO ENTERTAINMENT affiliate Storm FILM, a division of Storm Labels Japan.

Currently Available Episodes

#1 "for the TEAM"

Tadayoshi Ohkura closes out 2025 by guiding 27 Juniors from background to center stage as they inherit a legendary legacy and learn talent alone isn't enough. Featuring scenes from Ohkura's self-produced "Showcase 2025 -SHINSEI-" at the Tokyo Globe Theatre and the Kansai Junior New Year extravaganza "2026 A HAPPY NEW ERA PARTY" at the Osaka Castle Hall.

#2 "Light My FIRE"

In spring 2026, Ohkura guides 77 young artists as they carve out their own identities on a stage shaped by both rivalry and friendship. Featuring scenes from multigroup concert spectacular "Junior STAR to FESTIVAL 2026" at the Yokohama Arena.

*Additional episodes currently in production. Follow Storm FILM on social media for updates and the latest on more original shows and movies starring STARTO ENTERTAINMENT artists!

Tadayoshi Ohkura

- Member of the J-Pop boy band SUPER EIGHT from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Group’s drummer and youngest member

- Established his own production company, J-Pop Legacy (JPL), in 2024 to foster talent within the entertainment industry

- Formed an exclusive partnership between JPL and STARTO ENTERTAINMENT in April 2025 to develop and manage the Junior trainee division

SUPER EIGHT

- Members : 5 (You Yokoyama, Shingo Murakami, Ryuhei Maruyama, Shota Yasuda, Tadayoshi Ohkura)

- CD Debut: 2004

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/13?lang=en

Official Links

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

More Articles About SUPER EIGHT

- Review: THANK YOU OSAKA SHOCHIKUZA THEATRE!

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

STARTO Juniors

Official Links

- Instagram

- TikTok

More Articles About STARTO Juniors

- Review: THANK YOU OSAKA SHOCHIKUZA THEATRE!

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Need more Japan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...