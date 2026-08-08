THE RE:BORN CHASING DISCOTHEQUE LIVE Returns with Keita Richard Kusama at THE GLOBE TOKYO

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THE RE:BORN CHASING DISCOTHEQUE LIVE, a dance and live entertainment production starring Keita Richard Kusamaand fully produced, directed, and choreographed by Tomoyuki Yara, will run at THE GLOBE TOKYO from October 28 to October 30, 2026.

Official Site

https://www.tglobe.net/s/tg/live/discotheque26

About the Show

THE YOUNG LOVE DISCOTHEQUE serves as the foundation for this immersive live production, where sound, dance, and performance merge to create an extraordinary energy that draws the entire audience into the experience. Keita Richard Kusama, who originally performed alongside Tomoyuki Yara during the 2018 and 2019 runs to express its distinct groove, now steps into the lead role for this long-awaited revival. Yara, who has guided many junior artists over the years, specifically selected Kusama as the performer worthy of inheriting the vision of this project. Driven by deep respect for his mentor, Kusama brings his exceptional dance sensibility and expressive power to take the show to new heights.

This production fulfills a promise made between the two artists seven years ago to collaborate once again. Serving as total producer, Yara focuses on the raw energy of 80s and 90s dance culture and the authentic roots of street dance, aiming to deliver genuine entertainment where everyone can let go and dance freely. Furthermore, music director m.c.A・T contributes brand-new original number composed specifically for this run, creating an even more evolved atmosphere.

Cast & Crew Comments

Keita Richard Kusama

I want to express my respect for the world Yara-kun built over the years. We had spoken before about wanting to work together again someday, so I am genuinely thrilled to make it happen. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and the platform to express myself. With brand-new music written specifically for this show, I am confident we can deliver an even more evolved version of DISCOTHEQUE. I will give it everything I have, so please come join us at the venue!

Tomoyuki Yara

Tomoyuki Yara

This work represents the culmination of the dance styles I have pursued since my teens, standing at the very core of my entertainment philosophy. With Richard taking the lead, I believe this experience can reach even more people than before. The concept started from a desire to create a unified disco space where everyone in the audience moves their entire body along with us. I will be supporting Richard from behind the scenes as we build this new iteration of THE RE:BORN CHASING DISCOTHEQUE LIVE together, so please look forward to it.

THE RE:BORN CHASING DISCOTHEQUE LIVE

Cast: Keita Richard Kusama, and more

Total Producer / Director / Choreographer: Tomoyuki Yara

Music Director: m.c.A・T

Production Planning: THE GLOBE TOKYO

Organizer: THE GLOBE TOKYO, Young Communication

Performance Dates: October 28 – October 30, 2026 (5 shows)

Venue: THE GLOBE TOKYO

General Ticket On-Sale Date: October 4, 2026 (Sun) starting at 10:00 AM JST

More Aricle About Keita Richard Kusama

Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! With a Special Comment from Richard aka Michael

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