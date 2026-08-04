Listen: TESLA: THE MUSICAL Shares First Listen of 'ILLUSION' Ahead of Japan Debut

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Olivier Award-nominated composer Nick Butcher ('The Little Big Things') and book writer Roger Dipper have teamed up with HoriPro for an ambitious new original project, 'TESLA: THE MUSICAL'. Ahead of its World Premiere in Japan launching on September 6, 2026, HoriPro has released an exclusive first-listen video for the track "ILLUSION".

As HoriPro continues to captivate London audiences with its acclaimed production of 'DEATh NOTE: The Musical', the leading Japanese entertainment powerhouse-also behind blockbuster Tokyo productions of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', 'Mary Poppins', 'Billy Elliot', 'Come From Away', and 'Dear Evan Hansen'-is taking its next major leap onto the global stage.

Produced by HoriPro, 'TESLA: THE MUSICAL' is a completely original musical inspired by the dramatic life and genius of Nikola Tesla, seamlessly blending historical intrigue with high-stakes fiction. The project has been crafted from its inception for an international future, with planned rollouts across Asia, London's West End, Broadway, and beyond.

To mark this milestone, HoriPro has unveiled "ILLUSION", a key song from the musical's contemporary score that fuses pop-rock with electric soundscapes. The powerful track features star performances by West End leading actor Louis Maskell ('The Grinning Man', 'Fiddler on the Roof') and Olivier Award nominee Georgina Onuorah ('Hamilton', 'Shucked'), offering theatre fans and international producers a breathtaking first look at the sonic world of 'TESLA'.

Check out the video!

Nick Butcher | First Listen&quot; width=&quot;356&quot;>

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