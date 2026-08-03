Video: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Drops Trailer For Japan 2027 Return

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MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL's official YouTube channel has debuted a new video confirming that the musical will return to Japan in the summer of 2027. The show is moving venues, with the new staging shifting from the Imperial Theater to Ariake.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film and features a score drawn from decades of popular music. The production won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, during its original Broadway run.

The new Japan engagement marks a return for the musical, which previously played at Tokyo's Imperial Theater. Details on casting, creative team, and specific performance dates for the 2027 run have not yet been announced.

The video arrives as the Broadway production nears the end of its own run, having recently marked seven years at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. More on that milestone can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL's seven years on Broadway.

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