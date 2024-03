公演レポート：NAKED桜まつり 2024 世界遺産・二条城

YOASOBI: A unit consisting of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, known for turning novels into music. Their debut song “Into the Night' reached an unprecedented 1 billion cumulative streaming plays, and their representative song “Idol,' the theme song for “【OSHI NO KO】” surpassed 500 million plays, setting a record as the fastest in history. From 2020, they consecutively appeared on NHK's “Kohaku Uta Gassen(紅白歌合戦)” for three years, and in 2023, they conducted an Asia tour in five countries. Their first solo tour in the U.S., scheduled for April this year, sold out immediately, resonating their name worldwide. Here, we bring you the atmosphere of the first day of the ZEPP tour in Osaka, which started in January.