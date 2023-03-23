Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For 'Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake'

Performances run 28-30 July.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Educational Programme is a new project, allowing participants to experience the art of ballet and the appeal of the live stage. This time, we take a look at the stage for Swan Lake.
Interspersed with narrative explanations about the mime often used in Wright's productions as well as story development, and more, it successfully delivers the concentrated charm of Swan Lake with a focus on Act 3. This programme is for children and first-time ballet viewers to gain an awareness of the appeal of ballet and theatre and an appreciation for the stage.

CREATIVE TEAM

Choreography by Marius PETIPA, Lev Ivanov and Sir Peter Wright
Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Set and Costume Designer: Philip PROWSE
Lighting Designer: Peter TEIGEN

Conductor: TOMITA Misato
Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

"First Steps: Swan Lake" is produced in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

CAST

28 July 13:00
Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA Yui
Prince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi

28 July 16:00
Odette / Odile: KIMURA Yuri
Prince Siegfried: HAYAMI Shogo

29 July 13:00
Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA Saho
Prince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun

29 July 16:00
Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA Yui
Prince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi

30 July 13:00
Odette / Odile: KIMURA Yuri
Prince Siegfried: HAYAMI Shogo

30 July 16:00
Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA Saho
Prince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun




