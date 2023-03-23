Cast Announced For 'Educational Programme-First Steps: Swan Lake'

Educational Programme is a new project, allowing participants to experience the art of ballet and the appeal of the live stage. This time, we take a look at the stage for Swan Lake.

Interspersed with narrative explanations about the mime often used in Wright's productions as well as story development, and more, it successfully delivers the concentrated charm of Swan Lake with a focus on Act 3. This programme is for children and first-time ballet viewers to gain an awareness of the appeal of ballet and theatre and an appreciation for the stage.

CREATIVE TEAM

Choreography by Marius PETIPA, Lev Ivanov and Sir Peter Wright

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Set and Costume Designer: Philip PROWSE

Lighting Designer: Peter TEIGEN

Conductor: TOMITA Misato

Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra



"First Steps: Swan Lake" is produced in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

CAST

28 July 13:00

Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA Yui

Prince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi



28 July 16:00

Odette / Odile: KIMURA Yuri

Prince Siegfried: HAYAMI Shogo



29 July 13:00

Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA Saho

Prince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun



29 July 16:00

Odette / Odile: YONEZAWA Yui

Prince Siegfried: WATANABE Takafumi



30 July 13:00

Odette / Odile: KIMURA Yuri

Prince Siegfried: HAYAMI Shogo



30 July 16:00

Odette / Odile: SHIBAYAMA Saho

Prince Siegfried: IZAWA Shun