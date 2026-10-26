Behind the Scenes: Cirque du Soleil Auditions in Osaka

NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cirque du Soleil, the world-renowned entertainment company, held its first-ever clown workshop and audition in Japan on October 7 and 8 in Osaka. A circus act audition followed on October 9, bringing together performers who had advanced through preliminary screenings to demonstrate their abilities and pursue opportunities on the international stage.

BroadwayWorld went behind the scenes at both the clown workshop and audition and the circus act audition, observing how participants tackled a series of challenges designed to test their physical expression, creativity, and versatility.

Asia's First Cirque du Soleil Clown Workshop and Audition

The first-ever clown workshop and audition in Japan welcomed 23 participants selected from 120 applicants, including 11 comedians affiliated with Yoshimoto Kogyo, one of Japan's leading entertainment companies famous for comedians.

Throughout the workshop, participants took part in a variety of activities designed to explore how emotions and situations can be communicated without relying on words.

In one exercise, participants had to hold conversations using only numbers, relying on vocal inflection, facial expressions, and gestures to convey meaning. Another activity resembled a game of tag, but with an imaginative twist.

Participants were challenged to embody specific characters and situations, from a crying ballerina to a dinosaur, transforming their movements and facial expressions to bring each scenario to life. Even the simplest gestures had to convey a story or emotion that an audience could understand.

Although some exercises might have appeared playful at first glance, they served as essential training in the art of clowning, a discipline that requires performers to communicate across cultural and linguistic boundaries.

Under the guidance of Cirque du Soleil's visiting casting team, participants worked intensively to absorb each lesson and apply it to their own physical expression.

The two-day workshop provided a concentrated opportunity for performers to explore their creativity and physicality from perspectives beyond their usual professional experience.

Philippe Thibaudeau, a member of the casting team, reflected on the participants' performances, highlighting the energy and expressiveness they brought to the workshop.

“I really like how they’re expressive with their bodies and faces, and how their energy comes through their bodies and eyes when they’re on stage. People say Japanese people are reserved, but I don’t see that.”

One of the participating Yoshimoto comedians also shared a key takeaway from the experience.

"I felt that aggressiveness is also required of comedians."

Beyond the techniques required to generate laughter, the workshop offered an opportunity to explore the power of physical expression, emotional communication, and stage presence. The experience challenged the comedians to consider new ways of engaging an audience.

A Diverse Range of Talents at the Circus Act Audition

Held on October 9, the circus act audition welcomed 26 participants selected from 136 applicants.

The range of disciplines on display was impressive, including aerial arts, baton twirling, handstands, and juggling. Each performer showcased skills developed through years of practice, demonstrating their individual strengths to the casting team.

One particularly striking aspect of the audition was the atmosphere among the participants. Despite the competitive nature of the selection process, they cheered one another on, creating a sense of camaraderie among performers pursuing a shared ambition rather than simply competing against one another.

The evaluation extended beyond circus techniques. In the second half of the audition, participants were also challenged in acting and dance, testing their versatility and ability to adapt to unfamiliar disciplines.

During the acting assessment, they were asked to embody characters such as angels and monkeys. Some participants had no previous acting experience and struggled with the unfamiliar tasks, but each worked to find an individual approach and make the most of their expressive abilities.

Charlie Burrows, a member of the casting team who primarily oversaw the circus audition, praised a Kansai TV announcer who participated in the selection process.

“She is a beautiful performer Very motivated on her face, very expressive.”

The dance assessment presented another challenge. Participants were taught choreography on the spot and asked to perform to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Even those without previous dance experience had to learn the movements and put them into practice within a limited time.

During breaks, several participants actively approached the casting team with questions, eager to learn as much as possible. Their willingness to seek advice and embrace unfamiliar challenges demonstrated a positive attitude toward the audition process.

The assessment highlighted the broad range of abilities required of circus artists: not only exceptional physical skills, but also the flexibility to take on acting, dance, and other forms of performance.

From Osaka to the World Stage: Looking Ahead to Cirque du Soleil's Return to Japan

Cirque du Soleil</a>" width="356">

The auditions were not intended exclusively to cast performers for a single production. Rather, they offered Cirque du Soleil, which presents shows around the world, an opportunity to discover talent for future productions and performances.

The clown workshop focused on communicating emotions and stories through facial expressions and physical movement. The circus act audition, meanwhile, assessed not only extraordinary physical abilities but also adaptability in acting and dance.

Together, the events highlighted an essential quality of a compelling performer: the ability to do more than execute a skill, captivating audiences through expressive storytelling and stage presence.

In 2027, Cirque du Soleil is scheduled to bring KOOZA to Tokyo and Osaka.

Although the auditions were not exclusively for KOOZA, witnessing aspiring performers push their limits offered a fresh perspective on the depth of talent behind Cirque du Soleil's productions.

Exceptional physical abilities, imaginative expression, and a passion for entertaining audiences were evident throughout the events. The opportunity to witness a glimpse of the talent that supports one of the world's leading circus entertainment companies has only heightened anticipation for its upcoming Japan performances.

KOOZA Ticket Information: Official Website

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 11 Hrs 48 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone