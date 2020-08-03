Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
University of Florida Hosts Virtual SWAMP DANCE FEST! on Zoom

University of Florida School of Theatre and Dance recently hosted The SWAMP Dance Fest!, virtually over Zoom.

The SWAMP Dance Fest! is a transformative three-week dance intensive intended for pre-professional and professional dancers between the ages of 18 and above. The mission of the festival is to develop dancers with a wide range of technical skills and artistic sensibilities, preparing them for the vast range of performance, choreography, and learning opportunities available to them in today's dance field.

The SWAMP Dance Fest! combines a rigorous schedule of classes in Contemporary Modern, Improvisation, Dance Theatre, and Dance Composition. In addition, rehearsals, performances, artists' talks, dance films, and special projects will culminate in a performance of works created during the festival, which will be performed by students and guests.

Watch a full report on the event on WCJB 20.


