Times-Union Center For the Performing Arts Presents Britten and Schumann

The concerts run February 19-20.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Times-Union Center For the Performing Arts presents Britten and Schumann. The concerts run February 19-20.

The Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings is testament to Benjamin Britten's flare for setting poetry to music. Tenor (to be announced) and principal horn player Kevin Reid navigate this anthology of text tethered by a common atmosphere of night, sleep, and dreams. As the Serenade paints the night, so Schumann's final symphony, the "Rhenish," depicts the landscapes of the Rhine River through a tapestry of evocative melodies.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.timesunioncenter.com/events/2020/jacksonville-symphony-britten-and-schumann.


