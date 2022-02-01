Tickets to ANASTASIA at the Times-Union Center Now On Sale

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced the Jacksonville premiere of ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL. ANASTASIA will be performed for one week only beginning March 29th through April 3rd, 2022. Individual tickets for these performances are on sale at fscjartistseries.org.



From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.

Connect with ANASTASIA online at: www.anastasiathemusical.com, Twitter: AnastasiaBway, Facebook: AnastasiaBway and Instagram: @AnastasiaBway.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Group tickets and payment plans for 10+ are available for all performances. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.