TheatreZone's Culinary Raffle Fundraiser Earns $25,000

The online raffle featured $6,000 of dining certificates at some of the Naples area's top restaurants.

TheatreZone's culinary raffle, which raises funds for the Naples professional musical theatre company, earned $25,000 to support TheatreZone's ability to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of the Southwest Florida community.

 

The online raffle featured $6,000 of dining certificates at some of the Naples area's top restaurants. The $6,000 purse was divided four ways, with the grand prize of $2,100 of fine dining at six restaurants including Capital Grille, Bleu Provence, Baleen Naples, Alexander's Garden Restaurants, The French, and Fleming's Steakhouse.

 

TheatreZone's board members and supporters secured the dining certificates to create a unique fundraiser for the theatre company, which performs Broadway-quality musicals in a dedicated theatre on the campus of Community School of Naples.

 

"We recognized that theatre lovers were very often enthusiastic diners," said TheatreZone's founding artistic director, Mark Danni. "Our culinary raffle hit the sweet spot with audiences who will think of TheatreZone when they enjoy spectacular dining experiences."

 

TheatreZone, celebrating its 19th season in 2023-2024, performs its musical productions in the 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

 

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

 

For the lineup of shows and concerts and to buy tickets, visit www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

 



