The Hippodrome Theatre Announces BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY SCREEN

Come join the opening of the Hippodrome's mainstage where The Hippodrome Theatre will present "By the Light of the Silvery Screen", a cabaret celebration of movie musicals.

Back by popular demand, Laura Hodos and Bryan Mercer return, this time LIVE on the mainstage, to share their love for the Golden Age of Hollywood. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs by artists such as Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Danny Kaye, and Dolly Parton, "By the Light of the Silvery Screen" is a fun and warmhearted nod to the music of the silver screen.

"By the Light of the Silver Screen" will run for THREE DAYS ONLY on June 4th at 7p.m., June 5th at 2p.m., and June 6th at 7p.m. at the Hippodrome Theatre. Limited socially distanced seating, so get your tickets now.

For Tickets and more information about "By the Light of the Silver Screen" at the Hippodrome Theatre, visit thehipp.org or call the Box Office at (352)-375-4477.