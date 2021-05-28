Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY SCREEN

Featuring Academy Award-winning songs by artists such as Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Danny Kaye, and Dolly Parton.

May. 28, 2021  

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY SCREEN

Come join the opening of the Hippodrome's mainstage where The Hippodrome Theatre will present "By the Light of the Silvery Screen", a cabaret celebration of movie musicals.

Back by popular demand, Laura Hodos and Bryan Mercer return, this time LIVE on the mainstage, to share their love for the Golden Age of Hollywood. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs by artists such as Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Danny Kaye, and Dolly Parton, "By the Light of the Silvery Screen" is a fun and warmhearted nod to the music of the silver screen.

"By the Light of the Silver Screen" will run for THREE DAYS ONLY on June 4th at 7p.m., June 5th at 2p.m., and June 6th at 7p.m. at the Hippodrome Theatre. Limited socially distanced seating, so get your tickets now.

For Tickets and more information about "By the Light of the Silver Screen" at the Hippodrome Theatre, visit thehipp.org or call the Box Office at (352)-375-4477.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories
HAMILTON Tickets to Go On Sale in June for FSCJ ARTIST SERIES BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE Photo

HAMILTON Tickets to Go On Sale in June for FSCJ ARTIST SERIES BROADWAY IN JACKSONVILLE

FSCL Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents An Intimate Evening with David Foster Photo

FSCL Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents An Intimate Evening with David Foster

Florida Theatre in Jacksonville Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions Photo

Florida Theatre in Jacksonville Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions

THE MUSIC MAN Extended at Alhambra Photo

THE MUSIC MAN Extended at Alhambra


More Hot Stories For You

  • Artistic Director Abdul Shayek Announces His First Season For Tara Theatre
  • The Arch Brighton Set to Reopen With Summer Lineups Featuring Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Shanti Celeste and More
  • THE MANSION THROUGH TIME to be Presented by Show of Strength
  • The Royal Ballet Will Present New Short Film LYSSA