The Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRia Bring Reggae Month To South Florida This February

Learn more about the schedule of events here!

Jan. 18, 2023  

To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

As part of Reggae Month Miami, Inner Circle will be releasing two singles to honor reggae legends Mykal Rose and Beres Hammond. Beres Hammond's One Step Ahead honors classic reggae and will be released on February 10. Mykal Rose's single Yes to Love and No to Hate showcases reggae roots and culture and will also be released by Inner Circle in late February.

Reggae Month Miami Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, February 1: 7 pm to 9pm networking and book launch signing "Prove 'Em Wrong" by Andew Minott; 9 pm music by Rory Stone Love, DJs plus surprise guest performances and celebrities. (Racket - 150 NW 24th Street, Miami).

Saturday, February 4: 12pm to 10pm; In partnership with North Miami CRA, Bigg Zound will be providing lighting and sound Stage Lighting at the Caribe Arts Fest celebrating live Music, art, Kid zone and food. (Caribearts, Griffings Park - 12220 Griffing Blvd, North Miami).

Wednesday, February 8: 7 pm to 9pm networking; 9 pm Veteran DJ Waggy T plus surprise guest performances. (Racket - 150 NW 24th Street, Miami).

Wednesday, February 15: 7 pm to 9pm networking; 9 pm DJs plus surprise guest performances. (Racket - 150 NW 24th Street, Miami).

Saturday, February 18: Doors open at 9 pm Reggae vs. Reggaeton DJs and surprise guest performances with Reggae and Latin fusion. (Casa Tiki Bar and Lounge - 1728 SW 8th Street, Miami).

Wednesday, February 22: 7 pm to 9pm networking; 9 pm DJs plus surprise guest performances. (Racket - 150 NW 24th Street, Miami).

Sunday, February 26: Global Awakening Conference, 11an to 1pm lite bites and networking; 1pm to 6pm performances and panel discussions with Jamaican artists Mykal Rose and members of Inner Circle plus many more influential Jamaicans. (Miramar City Hall- 2300 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025).

Tuesday, February 28: Inner Circle will be honored as an exceptional reggae band leader of culture and entertainment with the Stalwart Award at the Jamaica International Music Awards in Sunrise at 6 pm.

Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA. It is important to Inner Circle to bring Reggae Month to Miami for the South Florida community to celebrate and bring awareness to the reggae industry. "We want to offer this platform for local reggae and regggaeton artists to entertain everyone who is interested in the culture and bring awareness to music and showcase traditions. We also wanted to offer an opportunity for networking every Wednesday as part of the festivities," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Sound, Stage & Lighting for all Reggae Month Miami events is being provided by Bigg Zound. For more information please visit, Instagram at @biggzound.

For Reggae Month Miami information, please visit Instagram @reggaemonthmiami. All events are free but must RSVP for each Reggae Month Miami event at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219565®id=129&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaribtix.com%2Fevent-details%3Feid%3D88544?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . The only event that is not complimentary with RSVP is the Jamaica International Music Awards on February 28th.




