The Highwaymen LIVE: A Musical Tribute will be presented at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

The Highwaymen LIVE: A Musical Tribute is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Thrasher-Horne Center is committed to the latest social distancing guidelines using innovative measures to enure Northeast Florida continues to have live music.

Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings- Perhaps the greatest country music super group in history, the Highwaymen traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans.

Watch in amazement as each song, one hit after another is sung just as if they were seeing the original band perform. This 90-minute country music tribute show is full of upbeat, honky-tonk hits like Ring of Fire, Dukes of Hazard, and On the Road Again. Relive the glory days when country music was made by Good Men, Country Men, The Highwaymen.

*Limited availability

*Pricing subject to change

Tickets for The Highwaymen Live: A Musical Tribute are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin October 16 at 11 a.m. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. Additional seats may open later as guidelines change. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815 ext. 1.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

Shows View More Jacksonville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You