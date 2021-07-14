ShepardFest Announced, Honoring Playwright Sam Shepard

This month marks four years since the death of iconic playwright Sam Shepard. To honor his legacy, the arts-oriented community of St. Augustine, FL will hold ShepardFest, a festival dedicated to exploring and reexamining the life and works of the prolific artist.

A full production, screenings and staged readings of Shepard's works, as well as academic panel discussions, will be held during the three-day festival at Flagler College's Lewis Auditorium. The headlining performance will be a full production of "The Late Henry Moss," which will be presented on two nights. Staged readings of Shepard's works will also be held, including "Cowboy Mouth," a play which Shepard wrote and performed with then-lover Patti Smith, and selections from "Hawk Moon," Shepard's first published collection of more than 50 monologues, short stories and poems. The festival will also feature readings of selections from "Spy of the 1st Person," Shepard's final work drawn from his transformative last days. "Blackthorn," a 2011 western film starting Shepard as Butch Cassidy and "Fool for Love," the 1985 film of which Shepard wrote and starred, will be screened.

What: ShepardFest

When: August 13-15, 2021

Where: Flagler College - St. Augustine, FL