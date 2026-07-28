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SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to be Presented at Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Performances of Saturday Night Fever run August 20 through September 27.

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SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to be Presented at Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Saturday Night Fever: The Musical presented by Fleet Landing is coming to Alhambra Theatre & Dining from August 20 through September 27. Based on the iconic 1977 film that launched John Travolta to superstardom, Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero, a young Brooklyn dreamer who escapes the struggles of everyday life by becoming the king of the dance floor every Saturday night.

Filled with unforgettable music and an inspiring story about finding hope and purpose, this musical captures the energy of one of pop culture's most unforgettable decades.

Audiences will be transported back to the disco era with chart-topping Bee Gees hits including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love," "More Than a Woman," "If I Can't Have You," "Jive Talkin'," and the show-stopping "Disco Inferno."

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