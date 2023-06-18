Review: BEAUTY AND THEY BEAST at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The Alhambra Theatre and Dining welcomes its guests to the 2023 summer show Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The musical based on the 1991 film of the same name, follows the story of Belle, a peculiar young woman living in a small, French provincial town. Belle’s peculiarity most likely stems from her father’s, Maurice, own peculiarity. Maurice, an inventor, gets into trouble when he gets lost in the woods as he is attempting to share his latest invention. Maurice ends up at a seemingly abandoned castle. However, the inhabitants were struck by a curse such as a clock, a tea pot, a wardrobe, a candelabra, and the scariest of all, a beast. Belle attempts to rescue her father, and in an act of heroism, takes his place as the Beast’s prisoner. The audience observes the characters attempt to break the curse by bringing Belle and the Beast together. Audiences will recognize the iconic songs from the 1991 movie, and additional songs from the 1994 Broadway musical.

Let’s begin with the heroine herself, Belle (Kathryn Nash). Nash resembled the famous Disney princess very well. Nash’s voice was beautifully displayed in “Belle”, “Home”, and “A Change in Me”. Her character growth as the audience observes her falling in love with the Beast was beautiful and heartwarming. Belle will always be a great example of loving what is on the inside rather than appearances. Nash also displayed what it is like to be such a loving daughter, that she would take her father’s (Nick Barnes) place as a prisoner in an enchanted castle so that he may not suffer.

The unlikely love interest, the Beast (Joshua Bond), did an excellent job displaying such an iconic character. Bond was so menacing during his entrance as he takes Maurice (Nick Barnes) as his prisoner. The obvious song that will always make me love the Beast is “Something There”, as he figures out that he may have the capability of loving someone so beautiful both inside and out. Bond also did a great job in the numbers “How Long Must This Go On” and “If I Can’t Love Her”.

The antagonist, Gaston (Nathan Haltiwanger), did an excellent job as the oddly likeable and repulsive character. Haltiwanger did an excellent job in the iconic song “Gaston” and “Gaston Reprise”. It is apparent to the audience that he is very obsessed with himself. However, he is hyped up by his henchman Lefou (Anthony Llerandi). Llerandi played the character so well, down to how similar his voice was to the movie character. This was apparent in the number “Gaston”, as he hypes up Gaston after Belle declined his multiple marriage proposals. Both characters also did an excellent job in “The Mob Song”.

The cursed characters were also fantastic in the musical. The audience is first introduced to Lumiere (Rodney Holmes). Holmes is always a fan favorite at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining. Holmes played the hopeful and romantic character very well. Lumiere is famously the character who begins the song “Be Our Guest”, which was a crowd favorite. Lumiere (Rodney Holmes) and Cogsworth (Alec Hadden) did a great job at butting heads but attempting to get to the same ending, for Belle and the Beast to fall in love with each other. Hadden also did a great job as portraying the character who in “in charge” of the castle and the Beast/Prince’s right hand man. Mrs. Potts (Lisa Valdini Booth) was stupendous as the sweet tea pot who comforts Belle in her time of need and encourage the Beast as he tries to be a better person. Booth did an incredible job in the nostalgic number “Beauty and the Beast”.

Overall, Beauty and The Beast is quite a treat for audiences of all ages. The musical will be at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through July 30th.