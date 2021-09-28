RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour to be Presented at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center

The producers of the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour and the FSCJ Artist Series are proud to announce the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour will be presented at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for one night only, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.