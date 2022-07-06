KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute To Queen Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

When a tribute band sell out the same arenas their subjects did......you know they're onto something, and that is just the case with Killer Queen, a bunch of British superfans who've made celebrating their idols into an art form.

Killer Queen is a tribute band unlike any other. It takes real talent to play the music even remotely similar to the style of Queen, however, Killer Queen dresses the part as they go through the different eras of late vocalist Freddie Mercury and they are so engaging live that Mercury's presence could be felt in the packed houses.

Led by charismatic Freddie Mercury-look-and-soundalike Patrick Meyers, what started as a one-night thing has now spanned over 25 years and been welcomed the world over due to smashing attention to detail, energetic performances and of course, the most brilliant back catalog to draw upon. With Freddie's trademark charm, Brian May's incredible curls and much, much more, don't miss the band many say is the closest they've ever seen to the real thing!

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for Killer Queen will go on sale Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

The show will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center) located at 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more may receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.