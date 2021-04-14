Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jacksonville Symphony Performs 'Classical Mystery Tour: The Beatles' Abbey Road' This Week

The Jacksonville Symphony performs some of the Beatles' top hits in this new concert!

Apr. 14, 2021  
Jacksonville Symphony performs Classical Mystery Tour: The Beatles' Abbey Road April 16-17!

Hailed by many critics as The Beatles' finest album, Abbey Road included such iconic songs as "Here Comes the Sun," "Something" and "Come Together." Classical Mystery Tour returns with a tribute to The Beatles' early years, Abbey Road and many more timeless songs from the greatest band of all time.

Performances take place at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts | Jacoby Symphony Hall.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.timesunioncenter.com/events/2020/jacksonville-symphony-classical-mystery-tour-the-beatles-abbey-road.


