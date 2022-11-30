Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts Presents ELF THE MUSICAL, December 6-11, 2022

This year the FSCJ Artist Series will present its first Broadway show of the season, Elf the Musical, to help usher in the holidays. ELF will be performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for eight (8) performances between December 6 and 11.

December 6 is the 18th Annual Family Night on Broadway for ELF THE MUSICAL! Enjoy fun family activities and photo ops FREE with paid show admission tickets beginning at 6:30pm.

Save on Family Night tickets purchased through the FSCJ Artist Series. Buy an adult ticket and receive a child's (12 and under) ticket free with promo code FAMILY at www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/elf.

The hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).