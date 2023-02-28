Famed 80's Rock Music Photographer Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss to Present 'The Decade That Rocked' Retrospective

Mark Weiss, was a 14-year old kid from New Jersey when he made a deal with a neighbor to cut his lawn in exchange for a 35mm camera. Thus began a lifelong journey of rock & roll mayhem that continues to this day. While in high school, Mark would sneak his camera into concerts, paying off security guards to get him closer to the stage. Mark developed the prints in his parent's bathroom to sell the next morning out of his school locker and then in front of the concert venue that night. When KISS came to New York City in 1977 for a 3-day stint, Mark was arrested outside of Madison Square Garden for selling his photos for a buck a piece. After spending the night in jail, his peddling days were over. A week later, Weiss walked into the offices of Circus Magazine, the leading rock publication at the time, with his portfolio. Circus published Weiss's photo of Steven Tyler of Aerosmith in their October 1978 issue. Within a few months he became a major contributor to the magazine and then a full-time staff member, shooting covers and features.

His connections with the bands and their managers led to album cover shoots including the famous Bon Jovi "Slippery When Wet" cover and more. In the 90s Weiss shot album covers for CMC records that included George Thorogood, Cinderella, Lynyrd Skynyrd to name a few. Weiss is also credited for introducing Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne and introducing Sebastian Bach to Skid Row.

One of Weiss's classic photos features Ozzy Osbourne dressed in a pink tutu. To this day, Weiss is Ozzy's personal photographer shooting him, his kids and grandkids.

In late 2015, Weiss's photos filled Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre as his photography was showcased on the theatre walls during the entire run of the musical "Rock of Ages." In February 2019, Saturday Night Live included Mark's photo of Joan Jett in a comedy sketch featuring the cast with Halsey. Weiss has also published several books including his bestselling book "The Decade That Rocks" featuring endorsements from artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Steven Adler (Guns N'Roses) and Ace Frehley (KISS).

Weiss will appear live at Gallery 725 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 to greet fans and talk about the history behind his classic photographs. He will also team up with artist Camille Cagno for a live demonstration of embellishing a large photograph on canvas with paints to create a one-of-a-kind collectible.

Event Details:

Who: Mark "Weissguy" Weiss, renowned Rock & Roll photographer and author of the coffee table book "The Decade That Rocked."

What: Gallery 725 will be offering for sale photographs from the archives of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss.

Where: Gallery 725, 13475 Atlantic Blvd, Ste. 6, Jacksonville, Fl 32225 www.Gallery725.com (904) 345--9320

When: Friday, March 17 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 18 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 21 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Wednesday, March 22 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thursday, March 23 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday, March 24 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 25 - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm (Mark Weiss appearance)

Sunday, March 26 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm (Mark Weiss appearance)