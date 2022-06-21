FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents BITE-SIZE SCIENCE

Join the FSCJ Artist Series for Bite-Size Science Virtual Summer Program now through July 31, 2022.

Children's author, musician, and influencer Lucas Miller (who really does have a zoology degree), is on a mission to cultivate and nurture young scientists! His creative videos, smart songwriting, and energetic teaching delight animal lovers of all ages. Kids adore his live-wire energy and adults love the wealth of science he weaves into each song and story.



Bite-Size Science includes four 10-15 minute videos and an interactive guide with fun activities that can be done with young campers and nature challenges that can be combined with your outdoor camp fun. Each video features one of Lucas' songs and interactive science fun as only the singing zoologist can deliver!

BITE SIZE SCIENCE TOPICS:

Episode 1: Monarch Butterfly Life Cycle & Migration

Episode 2: Animal Groups

Episode 3: Adaptations: Cheetahs

Bonus video: Ocean Food Chain: Sharks

Best for ages 5 and 11 (Grades: K-5)

TICKET PRICING:

$6 per Individual

$15 per Homeschool Group Household (3-6 children)

$75 per Classroom (15-30 students)

Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5050.