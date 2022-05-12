FSCJ Musical Theatre Experience to Present CINDERELLA

The Florida State College at Jacksonville High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 16th year providing theatre opportunities to 7th-12th graders in the First Coast area. This summer, from July 22 through July 31, more than 60 student performers and technicians will train with professional theatre artists in preparation for our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

This show is appropriate for all audiences and groups.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, July 22 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 pm

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 31 at 2:00 pm

Performances will take place at Florida State College at Jacksonville, South Campus, Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, 11901 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

Ticket prices for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella:

$20-25 for Reserved Seating

$15 for Florida State College at Jacksonville students and employees (with valid ID)

Limit 4 discounted tickets per valid ID.

For tickets to Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, purchase online at fscjartistseries.org. To order tickets by phone, call the Artist Series Box Office at (904) 632-5000 or the Wilson Center for the Arts Box Office at (904) 646-2222.