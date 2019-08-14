FSCJ Artist Series Presents ROMEO & JULIET BALLET

For one performance only, The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa comes to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center. On January 10, 2020 at 8 p.m., come experience their production of Romeo and Juliet!

This full-scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love, follows young lovers Romeo and Juliet through warring families and forbidden love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine will bring 55 of Ukraine's most talented and brightest ballet stars to present the most passionate romantic tragedy in history.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet are on sale now and start at $25 for adults and $12.50 for children (12 and under), plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org.





