Café Centro Expands ROB RUSSELL'S OPEN MIC to Twice a Month in 2024

Starting on January 9, Rob Russell's Open Mic will run on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach,” is doubling his popular monthly musical series at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Starting on January 9, Rob Russell's Open Mic will run on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

At each dinner and show event, Rob Russell says he will “introduce musical numbers from talented people in the audience including occasional surprise celebrity pals such as Tony and Grammy award winners and my all-star cabaret chums, such as Carol J. Bufford, Anthony Nunziata, Copeland Davis, Avery Sommers, and Pat Dyer. Sing alone or sing along, everyone is welcome. Best of all, there is never a cover charge.”

Russell originated his fun and famous Open Mic nights years ago at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and, in 2023, he revived them on a monthly basis at Café Centro, selling out every single one. “That is why we are doubling the number of monthly musical parties in 2024 at which both audience members and professional entertainers will perform favorite and familiar tunes from the worlds of Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, and the Great American Songbook,” Russell adds.

From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist (his popular CD Hello Again), and—after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting—Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes. The ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has even been known to get music lovers and fans to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry.

Café Centro will be taking Dinner Reservations 6-9 pm for Rob Russell's Open Mic at 561.514.4070. Celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, Café Centro is also hailed for its culinary excellence. For more information, please visit Click Here.




