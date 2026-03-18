Brian Kilmeade Returns For One Night at the Florida Theatre

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre has announced the return of Brian Kilmeade on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Not many broadcasters can say they are on the air for six hours a day, five days a week, but that is exactly what Brian Kilmeade has been doing since 2006. After joining Fox News in 1997, he was soon named co-host of Fox & Friends, where he still thrives today. The show powered its way to the top spot on morning cable TV in 2000 and remains there to this day, after Fox & Friends from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Kilmeade has the privilege of hosting his nationally syndicated radio show, The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Talk from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The show just cracked the top ten as one of the most powerful on the radio by Talkers Magazine. Brian also hosts One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, which airs on the Fox News Channel on Saturday nights at 9 p.m., and hosts What Made America Great on Fox Nation.

Every ticket purchase comes with a copy of Brian's new book Uniting the States: Six Crucial Moments that Forged the American Miracle.