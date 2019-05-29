Bill Engvall Announced At The Thrasher-Horne Center In Orange Park

Bill Engvall is back by popular demand at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8 PM. This event is presented by Thrasher-Horne Center and brought to you by Garber Automall. After two highly successful, almost sold-out shows, this will be Bill Engvall's third appearance at the Thrasher-Horne Center.

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multiplatinum comedian and actor. Most recently, Bill was featured in the horror movie "The Neighbor" which was released January 2018 . In 2017, Bill released the comedy special Just Sell Him for Parts. Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. In 2013, Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB's hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012, he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.

Bill's first album, Here's Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall -Just A Guy.

Tickets for Bill Engvall are available to the public. Prices range from $49-$129 with all fees included. Meet and Greet tickets are also available. Tickets and more information can be found at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





