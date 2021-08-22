BWW Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The Alhambra Theatre and Dining is "alive with The Sound of Music." The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical follow the von Trapp family in 1938 shortly before the second world war in Austria. A new governess, Maria Rainer comes to the von Trapp family, bringing with her music and joy that has been lacking within the home since their mother passed away. The musical is filled with songs most audience members will recognize, such as "The Sound of Music," "My Favorite Things," and "Do-Re-Mi."

The leading lady, Maria Rainer (Holly Atwood) did a tremendous job. Atwood's voice is beautiful and compelling. Her most memorable moments included her entrance with "The Sound of Music" and "Do-Re-Mi" as she teaches the von Trapp children how to properly sing. Atwood's chemistry with the children was adorable and perfect. The seven von Trapp children were entertaining and endearing. Liesl von Trapp (Claire Smith) played the eldest child perfectly, stating she did not need a governess but would adhere to the rules she may implement. The boys Friedrich (Aaron McCaskill) and Kurt (Spencer Carnochan) were very charming and had lovely voices that were displayed in "Do-Re-Mi" and "So Long, Farewell." The second eldest daughter, Louisa (Lily Bell) fit into the mix perfectly. The very blunt daughter, Brigitta (Emma Decker) played the character perfectly, such as throwing Max Detweiler (Jay Goldberg) straight under the bus after he signed the von Trapp family up for a competition in which they sang in their family group. The youngest daughters Marta (Paisley Reavis) and Gretl (Piper Reavis) were so sweet and delightful. For such young girls, they had absolutely beautiful voices.

Another memorable character was Captain Georg von Trapp (Gary Webber). Webber has an astounding voice, put on display in "Edelweiss" and "No Way to Stop It." Also, the Mother Abbess (Jennifer Hudson) had an incredible voice! Hudson's talent was best seen in "My Favorite Things" and "Finale Ultimo: Climb Every Mountain."

The Sound of Music is truly a treat for the whole family! The musical will be at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining now through September 26.