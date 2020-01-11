BWW Review: LOVE LETTERS at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

The 2020 season is in full swing at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining in Jacksonville. Love Letters officially opened January 10. The play follows the story of two childhood friends who write each other letters for well over 40 years. The audience experiences children grow up from silly "Do you like me? Yes or no?" to heartfelt "I never realized how much I've always loved you until right now."

The play is a family affair. Jessie Booth is directing her father and mother in the extraordinary play. Todd Booth is tremendous in his role as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Lisa Valdini is spectacular in the role of Melissa Gardner. Though neither character every directly speaks to the other, there was so much chemistry between the two. It was apparent there was a long-standing relationship through these letters. The audience experiences every emotion that went through each of the characters growing into their own person.

Love Letters is a simple play in the sense that there are two desks, two chairs, and two people on stage. Even in the simplicity, the audience was captured by the story being told on stage. I believe that there are pieces in the play that every person can relate to, to some degree.

The unique play was enjoyed by the audience members. While I have not shared many details of what makes this play great, it truly is. There are not traditional "scenes". There is not an elaborate set design. There are two actors giving a glimpse into the lives of these vulnerable characters. I would highly recommend seeing the Booth family at work before it is too late! Love Letters will be at the Alhambra now through February 9.





