BWW Review: CATS at Times Union Center For The Performing Arts

Cats opened at Times Union Center for the Performing Arts on February 22nd. Jacksonville audiences were ecstatic to see the 1983 Tony Award winner for Best Musical. The musical follows the story of cats deciding which cat will go to "Heaviside layer", based on the T.S. Eliot poem "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats."

The audience went wild for Grizabella (Tayler Harris). Not only were there audible sniffles throughout the theatre at the conclusion of Act I's "Memory", but after Act II's "Memory" there was extended applause as Harris poured her heart into what is arguably one of the most popular Broadway songs ever.

Another crowd favorite was Rum Tum Tugger (Zach Bravo). Bravo's shimmy throughout the entire show made the audience laugh every single time. It is easy to get some of the characters mixed up, but Rum Tum Tugger is very distinct not only in costume but in presence. This was evident in the number "The Rum Tum Tugger."

Magical Mister Mistofelees (Paul Giarratano) was also beloved by Jacksonville audiences. While Giarratano does not sing much during his number "Magical Mister Mistofelees", his dancing is something to behold, and audiences went wild for it.

The Cats Orchestra can be described as a beautiful unseen character. The music produced through the entire show was so beautiful and drove the whole story forward.

The music the orchestra produced allowed the characters to present their incredible dance abilities. The synchronous way they went through each number brought me back to A Chorus Line. Audiences may not hear as much singing as they expect in this show, but they are entranced by each movement the characters display in each number, such as "Invitation to the Jellicle Ball", "The Old Gumbie Cat", and "Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat."

Cats is a wonderful experience for theatre lovers and the like. The musical will be at the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts now through February 27th.