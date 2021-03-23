Alhambra To Open SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

What the Alhambra audience and just about everyone needs right now is a reason to sing and laugh. So is the idea behind opening Smoke on the Mountain, and its long catalogue of gospel-feeling music sung by the cast as the fictional Sanders Family, an offbeat troupe of traveling singers. Smoke on the Mountain opens on March 25, 2021 at Jacksonville's iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining and will run through April 25.

Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling troupe making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. The young and enthusiastic Pastor Oglethorpe of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring this tiny congregation into "the modern world." Between songs, each family member "witnesses," providing the story of the show.

Though they appear perfect in the eyes of the congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true, hilariously imperfect selves. By the end of the evening, the Sanders Family endears themselves to the audience by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.

The Alhambra will continue its 2021 season with limited seating due to its policy of strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. "Our role in this community is to provide entertainment and a respite for our family of guests," said Smith. He continued, "We will always put their experience first, and this is what they told us they wanted." With Season Partners having renewed at an even faster pace than for 2020 and hosting a sold-out season opener with Singin' in the Rain, Smith feels reassured in the decisions he and his team made. "We're delighted to make the seating work, and even more delighted that our guests are responding with such love and support."

Smoke on the Mountain will run March 25 through April 25, 2021. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.