Alhambra Announces 2020 Season

The iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining will open its 52nd season on January 9, 2020 with a four-week run of the Broadway hit, Love Letters. The Alhambra announced its 2020 season line up in early September to its current season subscribers, what the Alhambra refers to as Season Partners. There are more than 4,000 such fans of the Alhambra and the 2020 release marked a new record for renewals. Beginning Tuesday, September 30, 2019, the proverbial "ticket windows" will open to the general public, giving access to Season Partnerships and single-show purchasing.

The 2020 season features seven musicals, a dramatic love story (Love Letters) and a comedy. The lineup will include recognizable titles like Singin' in the Rain, Grease, and Footloose, based on the hit-movie with Kevin Bacon and John Lithgow as well as a return engagement of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, last shown at the Alhambra in 2010. Concluding the year will be Broadway classic, The Music Man then the comedy Love, Sex and the IRS and the musical rendition of A Wonderful Life, a version new to the Alhambra.

In a letter to current Season Partners, Craig Smith, Managing Partner, thanked the Alhambra's supporters for their continued love of the Theater's unique brand of entertainment, mixing an award-winning culinary experience with a Broadway-quality show, all in a high-value package for about $50 per person.

Smith reminded the Alhambra's most loyal fans that, "We truly look at you as partners in this journey, many who have been loyal to the Alhambra for more than 25 years. Your continued commitment allows us to support organizations like the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office, Child Cancer Fund, Rotaract Club, Wolfson Children's Hospital, the USO of Greater Jacksonville and the countless other charities we support. You also allow the Alhambra to enrich the cultural fabric of our city in so many other ways."

Season Partnerships start at just $299 for a six-show package. Partnerships include a substantial savings on the single-show pricing and also allow guests to book desired seats long in advance. Season Partners also receive first notice on the Alhambra's many other events, including its popular Alhambra After Dark music series and perennially sold-out New Year's Eve Gala. Single-show tickets will be available for purchase beginning October on the Alhambra's website, at the box office or by phone. Season Partnerships are available by phone or at the box office. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $38 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking.

Tickets can be purchases online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.





