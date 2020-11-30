World AIDS Day Dinner to Be Held to Benefit Grace House

MS Capital City Pride will host a World AIDS Day Dinner this weekend!

The event will include a full course meal consisting of Prime Rib or Grilled Chicken, as well as an open bar.

In addition, there will be a Drag Show featuring a cast of 9 queens!

The event takes place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 6:00 PM CST.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-aids-day-dinner-a-benefit-for-grace-house-tickets-128845790227.

100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit Grace House Services! Grace House Services provides housing and support services to homeless men, women, and families with disabilities, including HIV/AIDS and addictions. Learn more or make a donation at https://www.gracehousems.org/.

